0_Macedonia.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Zaev-Sassoli: Any other decision than negotiations to stimulate regressive processes in country and region

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Wednesday in Brussels with European Parliament President David Sassoli, thanking him for EP's support to the European Commission recommendation over an unconditional start of North Macedonia's accession negotiations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 16 October 2019 20:26
Back to top button
Close