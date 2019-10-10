0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Zaev, Šarec voice hope for starting EU talks with North Macedonia

Slovenia wants to see your country in NATO and the EU sooner, and we hope that North Macedonia will start the EU accession negotiations in October. It is our joint project. We want the country to be acknowledged for the achieved results, Slovenia's Prime Minister Marjan Šarec, who is paying a working visit to the country on Thursday, told a joint press conference with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 10 October 2019 19:45
