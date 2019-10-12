0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessEconomyMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Zaev: Novi Sad declaration in the spirit of European economic agenda and Berlin Process

The declaration on free movement of people, goods, services and capital on the Western Balkans, which North Macedonia, Serbia and Albania signed in Novi Sad earlier in the week, is in the spirit of the European economic agenda and the Berlin Process, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Saturday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 12 October 2019 14:47
