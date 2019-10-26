0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Zaev: North Macedonia has no alternative other than EU

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Saturday that North Macedonia has no alternative other than EU and expressed hopes that EU leaders will correct the grave injustice and historic mistake of delaying the decision to open accession negotiations before the Summit in Zagreb in May 2020.

Silvana Kochovska 26 October 2019 14:46
