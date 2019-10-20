Zaev: It’s not 20 people who bring about change, but all two million citizens

Skopje, 20 October 2019 (MIA) – We’ll all have to work twice as much, do twice as much and be twice as good, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev wrote on Facebook today, adding that changes and reforms are not introduced by one government or 20 people, but by all two million citizens.

“We all need to change; we all need to reform,” Zaev wrote. “To have no pollution, we need to stop polluting. To have no corruption, we need to stop offering and acceping bribes. To keep young people from leaving, we need to create even more jobs. To be our best, we have to do our best. It’s up to us, it’s up to all of us,” Prime Minister Zaev said in his Facebook post. mr/