Zaev: Historic mistake was made; I ask for snap election

Skopje, 19 October 2019 (MIA) – North Macedonia didn’t get a date for talks with the EU because the union has its own issues to resolve, but “we did it all, and we should keep motivated” to continue forward to Europe, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev addressing the nation Saturday and announcing a snap election.

“A great injustice was done to us in Brussels,” PM Zaev said, calling the EU’s refusal to start talks a “historic mistake.” However, he added, we also have to take responsibility for our own decisions, which we have been making for our citizens and the future of our country.

Considering the seriousness of the moment, a serious decision was in order, Zaev added. “Convinced as I am that every politician has to be responsible, honest, and virtuous, I am holding myself accountable for disappointing my people.

“I stand before you and say it clear: The European dream of the Macedonian nation will not be shattered. The European dream of the Macedonians, Albanians, Serbs, Vlachs, Turks, Roma, Bosniaks, and all others living in our country will not be shattered.”

“That’s why, my dear citizens, I responsibly stand before you, asking you for your say.

“We have no time to lose,” Zaev said. “I propose organizing a snap election. An election where you’ll have your say in the way our country should take.

“And this is what I’ll propose at tomorrow’s leaders’ meeting at President Pendarovski’s.”

In response to MIA’s reporter asking what his personal take was on the French resistance to our getting the green light, PM Zaev said that President Macron “even filmed a video to encourage our people” to support the Prespa Agreement, constitutional changes, and the European future of our country.

“What happened is an internal issue of France, our great friend.

“We shouldn’t give up on our friends,” Zaev said. “Some of our strategic friends and partners stood by us even when we responded in bitterness due to our internal problems.

“All countries have a duty to build friendships. Countries as small as ours even more. I believe France will overcome this issue, and I believe that the EU will overcome this issue.”

“In Brussels, during my last meetings, I literally pleaded with them. I pleaded with the EU leaders not to extinguish the little stars from the European flag, because it is them we aspire to. If they were to be extinguished, we’d be lost in the dark,” Zaev said. “[I pleaded] for them not be our obstacle to this aspiration of ours, but to be our heroes.

“What remains now is for all of us here at home together to shine a light so bright from our sun on our flag that it transmits our energy towards the EU’s little stars so they can again shine for us, for the Western Balkans, and I believe, for the entire EU.”

“We shouldn’t lose hope,” he said, adding that entering Europe was not North Macedonia’s goal for anything other than because of its values. “Because our children will feel like European children. Twenty-seven leaders were in favor. I believe France will correct its stance.”

Asked about people getting discouraged, Zaev reiterated that people shouldn’t give up, adding that the reforms are scheduled and ongoing and that the EU was the only right way to go.

‘We’ll become a member and contribute towards it. We’ll shine our own sun.”

Asked to comment on speculations on his resignation, Zaev said: “I am Zoran Zaev. I can be a Prime Minister, a Mayor, a Member of Parliament, but before everything else, I’m a human being.

“I felt the anger and disappointment and bitterness. This is our nation, and our nation should decide. We’re not great. We make mistakes. But there’s no other right way. This is the way.”

Zaev reiterated that the snap election should be fair and democratic. He wouldn’t speculate on the date, however, adding that he’d like to hear everyone else first, considering that winter’s coming, and the NATO summit.

“We should take all that into account,” Zaev said, adding that “it’s important to hear the smaller parties, too. Countries that strive for European values should encourage democracy. Together we’ll decide.”

The country remains on the reform path, he added, noting that the Prespa Agreement hasn’t been implemented consistently.

“Before going to Austria, I held a meeting about this,” he said, highlighting that the name of the Archive of Macedonia hadn’t been changed at all.

“Our identity is Macedonian,” Zaev continued, “but all name signs should be changed in line with the Prespa Agreement.”

He also said he expects from the Greek side to implement the deal faithfully.

“I talked to Mitsotakis,” he added, noting that first and foremost trademarks should be introduced in order not to block trade. “We’ve dedicated the most attention to economic collaboration,” Zaev pointed out.

As for the EU chapters, we’ll implement all of them, too, through agreements between governments. “I’m not giving up on the chapters. They’ll happen,” Zaev said.

Asked to comment on the corruption in his party’s ranks, he said he believed in “presumption of innocence until their guilt is proven.”

Asked if Macron’s ‘no’ was a complete surprise to him, Zaev said it wasn’t.

“Of course we had clues. Europe is transparent,” he said, adding they knew France might be problematic. “Let’s keep motivated,” Zaev added. “We don’t expect an immediate membership. We expect lasting motivation.”

Again asked about Macron, Zaev said he had asked to meet him but hasn’t yet.

“He’s welcome to come to North Macedonia and see that we belong in the EU,” Zaev said.

Asked if an early election, instead of implementing reforms, was a waste of time, Zaev replied: “When such a decision is made, it’s important that the people decide if—despite the anger and disappointement—we’ll stay on this track. I know we will, but the people should have their say.”

“We finished our reforms and more. The next reforms are the chapters. And that’s up to us.

“I urge the EU delegation to keep working with us, as well as all other delegations. We’re not reinventing the wheel here. We all know what we should do. We should keep implementing reforms, because reforms are what will bring the spirit of Europe into our country.” mr/