Zaev: German, French governments likely to meet Wednesday

Bitola, 14 October 2019 (MIA) – France and Germany started talking yesterday and will go on talking; they are also likely to meet Wednesday, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said apropos the atmosphere ahead of the European Council.

“I remain strongly confident we’ll get a date to start talks,” PM Zaev said, speaking before the 159th government session held in Bitola.

“Last night they began and will continue to talk,” PM Zaev said, “and according to the information I have, the German and French governments will have a meeting, as well – most likely Wednesday.”

“Tomorrow begins the ministerial meeting, which will give us the first clues, and then the European Council will get together on Oct. 17 and 18,” Zaev added.

“The decision to start negotiations will definitely [respect] France’s aspirations to integrate new methodology giving a fair opportunity to any country that is negotiating or is about to negotiate, like us, to have a chance, and, if the country performs well, to let it go forward, and if it doesn’t, let it go back. This is the discussion being held,” Zaev said.

“There’s no other country that has, over the last 20 years, deserved this decision to start talks more than the Republic of North Macedonia has,” Zaev said in Bitola. mr/