Zaev expects 2019 to be year of economy, growth rate to exceed 4%

Related Articles
Skopje hosts WCO PICARD conference
22 October 2019 8:55
Bekteshi-Zhang: China is North Macedonia’s important trade partner
21 October 2019 16:56
Gasoline prices drop, diesel remains unchanged
21 October 2019 13:01
Retail prices in Q3 drop, managers expect trend to persist
21 October 2019 12:59
World Customs Organization to hold PICARD Conference in Skopje
20 October 2019 17:00
EIB to earmark funds for Skopje wastewater treatment plant
18 October 2019 14:06
Провери го и оваClose
-
Zaev: Snap election to be held on April 12, 202020 October 2019 20:49
-
Zaev to meet with coalition partners20 October 2019 18:46
-
Zaev: It’s not 20 people who bring about change, but all two million citizens20 October 2019 15:18