Zaev: EU to punish best example in region if date not delivered

The European Council will punish the best example in the region if it fails to deliver a positive decision and give a date for the start of North Macedonia's accession negotiations, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a panel at The Economist Western Balkans Summit in Skopje on Tuesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 1 October 2019 12:32
