Zaev: EU leaders will decide on start of accession negotiations

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev remains optimistic about the country getting a date to start EU negotiations. According to him, the issue will be handed over to the EU leaders to decide. Whatever the outcome, there won't be early elections, Zaev noted.

Bisera Altiparmakova 15 October 2019 15:34

