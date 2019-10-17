0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statementWorld Correspondents

Zaev and Hahn urge EU leaders to give green light for negotiations

After everything we have done, we're confident that we should get a decision on the opening of negotiations with the EU, here and now, North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in Brussels.

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 16 October 2019 19:39
