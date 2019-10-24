0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Xhaferi: No alternative to EU and NATO

If you wonder what road we will take from here, I can safely say - there is no other alternative for us to the one we have had since the country's independence - EU and NATO full-fledged membership - commitment to reforms for the well-being of our citizens, progress and development of our country, for Europe in North Macedonia, said Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on Thursday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 24 October 2019 18:23
