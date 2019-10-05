ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

World premiere of Manchevski’s latest film on Oct. 19 in Rome

"Willow", Milcho Manchevski's sixth feature film, will have its world premiere on Oct. 19 at the 14th Rome Film Festival. 

Bisera Altiparmakova 5 October 2019 13:33
