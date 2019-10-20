World Customs Organization to hold PICARD Conference in Skopje

Skopje, 20 October 2019 (MIA) – The 14th edition of the World Customs Organization’s PICARD Conference will take place in Skopje, North Macedonia, from Oct. 22 to 24, 2019, according to the WCO website and a release by the Customs Administration.

The conference will welcome around 200 international participants who will present their papers on “Smart Borders for Seamless Trade, Travel and Transport,” acknowledging the importance of the swift movement of goods, people and means of transport through borders.

This year’s call for papers was disseminated in March and invited researchers to submit their papers on a wide-ranging list of topics, including, but not limited to: big data analytics; coordination and cooperation at borders; cross-border e-commerce; special economic zones; technology at the border, and predominance of protectionism.

“That the conference is held in Skopje this year is another recognition of the country’s progress in its customs operations and the intense collaboration it has with the World Customs Organization and its member states,” the Customs Administration wrote in a press release.



“That North Macedonia was chosen to host this prestigious conference is a confirmation of the reform progress and commitment of the government, the Ministry of Finance, and the Customs Administration to join in the global chains of the world economy, while modernizing customs operations and facilitating trade,” the release reads.



The PICARD conference is held by the World Customs Organization in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and the Customs Administration of the Republic of North Macedonia. mr/