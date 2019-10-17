0_Macedonia.PortalBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

World Congress of Entrepreneurs: Cooperation leads to better results

It's important to move economic interests and prosperity of the Western Balkans to the forefront and understand that the cooperation could produce better results, said Velimir Srića, President of the Program Committee of the Perspektive International Economic Forum, at the World Congress of Entrepreneurs.

Bisera Altiparmakova 17 October 2019 15:29

