Women encouraged to aim high at UNCTAD masterclass

There is a need for greater involvement of women in the decision-making process, decisiveness in disseminating their voice, use of technological potentials for their increased involvement in creation of local, regional and global networks of women-entrepreneurs, heard the first masterclass eTrade for Women organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Skopje on Monday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 28 October 2019 13:29

