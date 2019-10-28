0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderNational CorrespondentsSocietyVideo

Wildfire near Krushevo monastery contained

A wildfire burning near a monastery in Krushevo has been contained, Mayor Tome Hristoski told MIA.

Bisera Altiparmakova 28 October 2019 21:40

