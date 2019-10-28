0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesNational CorrespondentsSocietyVideo

Wildfire ‘dangerously close’ to Krushevo monastery

A wildfire, which broke out over the weekend in the vicinity of Krushevo, on Monday came dangerously close to a local monastery.

Elizabeta Mitreska, Prilep 28 October 2019 19:31
