WikiLeaks founder Assange denied more time to fight US extradition

London, 21 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange made a rare appearance in a British court Monday for a procedural hearing over a request that he be extradited to the United States.

The 48-year-old Australian national raised his fist in salute to his supporters in the public gallery at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. He was clean-shaven. Accounts from the court said he mumbled and hesitated when asked to give his name.

Assange’s lawyer Mark Summers was denied more time to prepare the case. The US government’s attorney objected to more delays.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that the hearing was to go ahead as planned in February, reserving five days for the full hearing, the Press Association (PA) news agency and other media reported from the court. Another procedural hearing is due on December 19.

After the hearing, Assange told the judge: “I can’t research anything, I can’t access any of my writing,” the PA news agency reported.

The US government has accused Assange of conspiring with former US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to leak a trove of classified material in 2010.

The documents relate to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and to secret information on intelligence sources, the US says.

“Our case will be that this is a political attempt to signal to journalists the consequences of publishing information. It is legally unprecedented,” Summers said.

Summers also accused US authorities of intruding on conversations that Assange had had with his lawyers in the Ecuadorian embassy in a bid to avoid arrest, and alleged that “hooded men” had broken into offices.

In June, Britain’s former home secretary Sajid Javid signed an order allowing Assange to be extradited to the US over the computer-hacking allegations.

Whistle-blowing website WikiLeaks, which Assange founded, said earlier that it was concerned over his health.

Protesters assembled outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court, some waving placards in support of Assange. Among them was former London mayor Ken Livingstone, who was at the hearing.

British police dragged Assange out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London on April 11 after Quito ended his asylum. He had spent seven years inside the building to avoid arrest.

Ahead of Monday’s hearing Massimo Moratti, Amnesty International’s deputy director for Europe, urged Britain not to approve an extradition to the US, as Assange faced “real risks of serious human rights violations.”

A month ago, another judge ordered that Assange was to remain in a British prison, although he had served a separate sentence for skipping bail in relation to another case in Sweden.

The judge cited Assange’s past history of absconding.

Assange has denied allegations of rape and sexual assault pertaining to a visit to Sweden in 2010. He has said he took refuge in the embassy because he feared Sweden would later extradite him to the US.

Three other cases of alleged sexual assault against Assange were dropped in 2014 due to the Swedish statute of limitations, but the rape probe does not run out until August 2020.