WB: Positive economic trends continue in North Macedonia, growth at 3.1 pct

Related Articles
World Bank to present semi-annual report on Western Balkans
8 October 2019 10:38
Gasoline prices drop
7 October 2019 13:29
Consumer Price Index in Sept. 2019 increased by 0.3%: statistics
7 October 2019 13:25
Deputy PM Angjushev, Czech Minister Havlíček, discuss economic cooperation, investment opportunities
7 October 2019 12:30
Government delegation led by Deputy PM Angjushev to visit the Czech Republic
7 October 2019 11:07
Budget review annex in Parliament
7 October 2019 8:59
Провери го и оваClose
-
Five-year period from 2015-2019 hottest on record, UN says23 September 2019 9:18
-
UN Security Council fails to adopt ceasefire resolution for Idlib19 September 2019 21:01
-
British minister Amber Rudd resigns in fresh setback for Johnson8 September 2019 11:26