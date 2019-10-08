Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyVideo

WB: Positive economic trends continue in North Macedonia, growth at 3.1 pct

The World Bank (WB) is projecting the economic growth in the Western Balkans to reach 3.1 percent down from 2.9 percent. The latest regional report estimates that North Macedonia and Kosovo are the only countries in the Western Balkans region that have positive growth trends unlike other countries where growth is expected to be lower.

Silvana Kochovska 8 October 2019 11:41
