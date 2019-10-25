Von der Leyen wants British EU commissioner if Brexit delayed

Stockholm, 24 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Incoming European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says she would like Britain to nominate a EU commissioner if the country’s exit from the European Union is delayed.

EU members are debating an extension for Britain following a vote earlier this week in the British parliament that put British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s stipulated October 31 deadline in question.

“On the question of granting an extension [to Britain] that looks very good,” von der Leyen said Thursday after talks in Helsinki with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne.

She noted that the length of such an extension was yet to be decided.

If Britain is still in the EU after November 1, von der Leyen said she “would ask the UK to send a commissioner.”

Rinne said it was key to avoid a “hard Brexit,” referring to Britain leaving the EU without a deal.

He said his staff had been in contact with European Council President Donald Tusk who has recommended an extension.

At present, Rinne believed it was possible to handle an extension decision via “a written process,” but he was prepared to attend an emergency summit if necessary.