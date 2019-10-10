0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalPolitics

Verushevski: Core documentation is in the hands of three fugitives

Former intelligence agent Zoran Verushevski, at Thursday's cross-examination on the Target-Fortress case, said that fugitives Nikola Gruevski, Goran Grujovski and Nikola Boshkovski definitely posses much more extensive documentation than that handed over to the Special Public Prosecution (SPO) by SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

Nevenka Nikolikj 10 October 2019 16:10
