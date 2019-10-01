0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Verhofstadt urges sooner EU accession of all Balkan states

All Balkan countries should join the EU as soon as possible. Integrate the Balkans in the Union and all problems are solved, Guy Verhofstadt, Member of European Parliament and former Belgian PM, told The Economist Western Balkans Summit in Skopje on Tuesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 1 October 2019 12:57
Back to top button
Close