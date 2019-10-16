Van Rompuy: EU won’t block entry of a candidate that is fit to join

Related Articles
Number of Asian tourists in region to increase
16 October 2019 17:46
EU should take care of Western Balkans, otherwise Russia and China will, says DW chief
16 October 2019 17:04
Osmani meets Varvitsiotis, says EU perspective creates new friends
16 October 2019 16:43
EU commissioner Avramopoulos says ‘rebalkanization’ to be prevented
16 October 2019 16:21
Prespa Agreement disrespected if EU fails to open accession negotiations, Zaev tells Tanjug
16 October 2019 16:06
Angjushev: Minimum wage measure fitting
16 October 2019 16:00
Провери го и оваClose
-
PM Zaev: We’re ready to start EU accession negotiations16 October 2019 15:43
-
France is not against us, says PM Zaev14 October 2019 14:37
-
Zaev: Success will follow in October; talks will start by year’s end18 June 2019 20:42