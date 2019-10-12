US urges Turkey to end Syria operation, threatens sanctions

Washington, 12 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The United States opposes the Turkish military invasion of northern Syria and is urging Ankara to pull back, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Friday, insisting that Washington was not abandoning its Kurdish allies.

Esper said he warned his Turkish counterparts about the “dramatic harm” they were doing to the bilateral relationship between the two NATO members. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “impulsive action” placed the United States in a “tough situation,” he added.

“To be clear, we are not abandoning our Kurdish partner forces, and US troops remain with them in other parts of Syria,” Esper told reporters. “Nobody green-lighted this operation by Turkey.”

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that new sanctions were being prepared and would be imposed on Ankara should Turkey overstep in its operation by carrying out serious human rights abuses or endangering the fight against Islamic State.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said: “No one should doubt that Turkey will have a tit-for-tat response to possible US sanctions within the framework of full reciprocity.”

He also said that Turkey had shared information about its operation with the US administration in advance, insisting that Ankara would not be deterred in its fight against the terrorist threat at its border.

The US has been allied with Syrian Kurds since 2014 in the war against Islamic State, and together they worked to defeat the territorial caliphate. The Kurdish-led force lost some 10,000 people in the war. Turkey has a long-running conflict with its own Kurdish minority.

The US says it moved less than 50 soldiers away from two posts on the Syrian-Turkish border after Turkey said it was sending its troops into Syria. Esper said the US would not place its soldiers in the middle of a “longstanding conflict” between Turkey and the Kurds.

Esper noted that he saw “no indication” that Turkey would pull back its forces at this time, saying the Turkish leadership seemed set on carrying out the operation despite US efforts to restrain them.

“I can’t explain why they did what they did,” Esper said, but noted that Turkey has legitimate security concerns.

Mnuchin warned that “very significant new sanctions authorities” were being prepared in the White House, while stressing that no punitive measures were being imposed at this point in time.

“We hope we don’t have to use them … We can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to,” Mnuchin said. “We are putting financial institutions on notice that they should be careful and there could be sanctions.”

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he wants to mediate between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds.

US diplomats said they have been tasked by the president to find a path towards a de-escalation and cessation of hostilities.

The president is facing political pressure at home and is being accused of paving the way for the Turkish operation against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which had been the main fighting force and US partner against Islamic State.

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives are preparing a bill to impose a slew of sanctions on Turkey and next week will hold a hearing on the Turkish incursion.

The White House may be looking to get ahead of lawmakers as it issued its sanctions threat.

Treasury listed abuses it would see as particulary egregious, including “indiscriminate targeting of civilians, targeting of civilian infrastructure, targeting of ethnic or religious minorities, or targeting or other actions that undermine the continued counterterrorism activities” against Islamic State.