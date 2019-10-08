US senators threaten Turkey with NATO suspension if it attacks Kurds

The US Senate will seek to sanction Turkey and even suspend the country from NATO if it invades north-eastern Syria and attacks Kurdish forces, Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday, as he lambasted President Donald Trump.

“We will introduce bipartisan sanctions against Turkey if they invade Syria and will call for their suspension from NATO if they attack Kurdish forces who assisted the U.S. in the destruction of the ISIS Caliphate,” Graham, a Republican, said on Twitter.

Graham, a hawk who is often a vocal supporter of Trump, said he was working with Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen on the bill and was hoping for a “veto-proof” majority in the upper chamber.

“Congress must make it clear that Turkey will pay a heavy price if they attack the Syrian Kurds,” Van Hollen said, denouncing “Trump’s decision to betray” the Kurds.

Members of both parties have blasted the president over his decision to allow Turkey to enter northern Syria and attack the Kurdish-led forces who have been the main partner for Washington in the fight against Islamic State.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney warned the decision would be seen as “a betrayal” of the Kurds and set up the US as “an unreliable ally.”

Chris Murphy, a Democrat, called Trump’s move “positively sinister,” noting that just this month the US convinced the Kurds to remove military fortifications against Turkey, under an apparent promise to continue to defend them.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a left-wing progressive running in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, slammed Trump’s “abrupt announcement,” saying the US “must responsibly end our military interventions in the Middle East.”