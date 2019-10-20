US Defence Secretary arrives in Kabul on unannounced visit

US Defence Secretary Mike Esper arrived in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on an unannounced visit on Sunday, NATO officials said.

The visit is Secretary Esper’s first to Afghanistan since taking office late July. Some 14,000 US troops are stationed in the war-torn country.

Secretary Esper will meet with key Afghan officials, as well as US and NATO leadership in the country, NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan said.

Esper is also expected to “receive an operational update,” the mission said, without giving further details about the Secretary’s agenda for “security reasons.”