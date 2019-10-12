US-Chinese negotiators reach agreement on key issues in trade dispute

Washington, 12 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US and Chinese trade negotiators on Friday reached agreement on some of the key US demands, including intellectual property and financial services, producing what US President Donald Trump called phase one of a “substantial deal.”

In exchange the US agreed to postpone a tariffs increase – from 25 per cent to 30 per cent – set to take effect on Tuesday on billions of dollars of imported Chinese goods.

Trump said the deal had been reached “in principle” and which still must be put onto paper and signed. But he stressed that it “fully covered” some of the US demands, including trade in agricultural goods, with China agreeing to increase purchases to as much as 50 billion dollars annually within two years from about 8 billion dollars currently.

Trump provided details of the agreement to reporters at the White House after US and Chinese negotiators ended two days of talks in a process that has lasted nearly a year and triggered a trade war between the world’s top two economies.

The president was joined in the Oval Office by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who led the US negotiating team, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who led the Chinese side.

“We are happy about it. We will continue to make efforts,” the Chinese vice premier said, adding that substantial progress was made.

A statement carried later by the official Chinese news agency Xinhua said China and the US achieved “substantial progress” in multiple areas after holding high-level economic and trade consultations on Thursday and Friday in Washington.

“The two sides achieved substantial progress in areas including agriculture, intellectual property rights protection, exchange rate, financial services, expansion of trade cooperation, technology transfer and dispute settlement,” according to the report.

It said the two countries’ negotiation teams conducted “candid, efficient and constructive discussions on economic and trade issues of mutual concern.”

The two sides also discussed the arrangement for future consultations, and agreed to make joint efforts toward eventually reaching an agreement, according to the report.

Trump said the agreements reached are subject to getting everything in written form, but he expected that to be done before the two sides meet again next month for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Santiago, Chile.

After phase one is signed work will start on a second phase, Trump said, adding that there could also be a third phase.

“I have very little doubt that we’ll be able to get this thing finalized and then there will be phase two,” Trump said.

In addition to fully covering agriculture the agreement also covers foreign exchange “in its entirety,” Trump said. The president described it as covering “some” of the US demands on forced technology transfer and intellectual property rights.

Not included in the agreement is any resolution to the dispute over Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, officials said.

The tariff hike due to take effect next week had been postponed from October 1 to October 15 last month. It would have affected 250 billion dollars in Chinese goods sold in the US. Shortly before the decision China rolled back tariffs on US pork and soybeans and exempted some chemical products from additional tariffs.

Both sides described those moves as “gestures of goodwill,” but recent US decisions had lowered expectations that this week’s talks would produce a positive outcome. These included Washington’s decision to place visa restrictions on Chinese officials over human rights violations against minority Muslim Uighurs and blacklisting 28 Chinese organizations that the US says pose a risk to national security.

The trade war was set off by a US trade deficit with China of 550 billion dollars, which Trump complained bitterly about and vowed to take action against.

The US side initially insisted on an elimination of non-tariff trade barriers and an end to forced technology transfer and Chinese infringements on US intellectual property rights. The US later called for structural changes in China.

Trump, who noted that he had tremendous respect for the Chinese negotiators and for President Xi Jinping, said he viewed the agreements reached Friday as going beyond trade and tariffs and towards world peace.

“There was a lot of fiction between the US and China and now it’s a love fest,” he said.

The Chinese vice premier agreed that it was good for the whole world and would help provide peace, prosperity and development.