US blacklists 28 Chinese organizations over Uighur abuses

Washington, 8 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The United States Department of Commerce on Monday said it blacklisted 28 Chinese governmental and commercial organizations over human rights violations in Xinjiang.

The department said that the blacklisted companies include the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region’s Government Public Security Bureau and 19 subordinate elements as well as eight commercial entities.

It said in a statement that these organizations “have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in China’s campaign targeting Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR).”

The organizations will be added to the Department of Commerce’s “entity list,” a list of companies considered to potentially pose a risk to national security or foreign policy interests.

“The US Government and Department of Commerce cannot and will not tolerate the brutal suppression of ethnic minorities within China,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said.

The Chinese government has come under fire from more than 30 countries, including the US, for its mass internment of ethnic Muslims, including Uighurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Huis and other minorities, in its western Xinjiang region.

More than 1 million Uighurs and other minorities have been placed in internment camps, according to human rights activists and the United Nations. The government says the people are being re-educated to fight against Islamist extremism.

The Department of Commerce’s measures were announced hours after the White House said Washington would resume high-level trade talks with Beijing later this week amid a year-long trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.