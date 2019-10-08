0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

UN Commissioner Grandi: North Macedonia an example in the region and beyond

A delegation of North Macedonia officials, including Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrej Zhernovski, held Tuesday in Geneva a bilateral meeting with UN's High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

Bisera Altiparmakova 8 October 2019 11:28
Back to top button
Close