UN chief Guterres ‘deeply concerned’ over Turkey offensive in Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is “deeply concerned with the escalation of conflict in eastern Syria” after Turkey launched an offensive against Kurdish forces on the Syria-Turkey border.

“Military operations must always respect the United Nations’ charter and international humanitarian law,” he said during a visit to Denmark, where he met with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“I don’t believe in military solutions for the Syrian problem or any other problem in the world, I always strongly believe in political solutions,” he added.