UN chief Guterres ‘deeply concerned’ over Turkey offensive in Syria

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says he is "deeply concerned with the escalation of conflict in eastern Syria" after Turkey launched an offensive against Kurdish forces on the Syria-Turkey border.

Magdalena Reed 11 October 2019 13:15

Stockholm, 11 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is “deeply concerned with the escalation of conflict in eastern Syria” after Turkey launched an offensive against Kurdish forces on the Syria-Turkey border.

“Military operations must always respect the United Nations’ charter and international humanitarian law,” he said during a visit to Denmark, where he met with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“I don’t believe in military solutions for the Syrian problem or any other problem in the world, I always strongly believe in political solutions,” he added.

