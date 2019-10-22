0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

U.S. Senate ratifies NATO accession protocol in expedited procedure

The United States Senate passed Tuesday the resolution for ratification of North Macedonia's NATO Accession Protocol by 91 'Yes' and only two 'No' votes.

Ivan Kolekjevski 22 October 2019 20:44

