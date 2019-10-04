0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet top officials in Ohrid

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in Ohrid on Friday for meetings with President Stevo Pendarovski and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Ivan Kolekjevski 4 October 2019 8:49
