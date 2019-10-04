Photo service

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at the Ohrid Airport

МИА 4 October 2019 15:49
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) accompanied by Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov (R)waves to the journalists after his arrival at airport in Ohrid, Republic of North Macedonia on 04 October 2019.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in one - day visit to North Macedonia. Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Popovski welcomes US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Ohrid's airport

