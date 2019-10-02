0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

U.S. making ‘comeback’ in the region with Pompeo’s visit: presidents

The visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the region, which also includes stops in North Macedonia and Montenegro, could be considered a 'comeback' of U.S. engagement in the region, concluded the presidents of Montenegro and North Macedonia.

Bisera Altiparmakova 2 October 2019 18:04
