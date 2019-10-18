0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Tusk: Skopje and Tirana not to blame, don’t give up

European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday the European Union will revert to the issue of enlargement ahead of the EU summit in Zagreb in May 2020, after member-states failed to reach an agreement over the start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania.

Ivan Kolekjevski 18 October 2019 15:42
