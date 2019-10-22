0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Tusk: EU leaders made mistake not starting talks with North Macedonia, Albania

European Council President Donald Tusk told EP members Tuesday that EU leaders made a huge mistake by deciding not to start accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania at the Council meeting in Brussels last week. 

Monika Mihajlovska 22 October 2019 11:00
Back to top button
Close