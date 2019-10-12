Turkey says it captured strategic town in north-eastern Syria

Istanbul, 12 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Turkey’s Defence Ministry said its forces have captured the key Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain as Ankara’s military offensive against Kurdish fighters entered its fourth day on Saturday.

The town sits on a major supply and transport route between the urban centres of Tal Abyad to its west and Qamishli to its east, controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, disputed the ministry’s claim, saying that while Turkish forces and their allies have entered Ras al-Ain, the town has yet to come under their full control.

Western allies have criticized Turkey’s operation inside Syria, saying it risks sparking a severe humanitarian crisis as well as reviving the Islamic State extremist group in the area.

The US even threatened Turkey with sanctions. But Ankara called criticism of its action “black propaganda” and vowed to go ahead with the incursion.

More than 100,000 people have been displaced due to the offensive, 65,000 of them from Ras al-Ain, the UN World Food Programme said on Saturday.

“More people are leaving on a daily base and those numbers will go up,” the UN agency said, reporting infrastructure failures. A water station in Ras al-Ain, which supplies surrounding areas, remains inoperable after being hit, affecting 400,000 people, the statement said.

Thousands of people in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous region of Kurdistan, protested on Saturday the Turkish offensive, witnesses said.

The protesters gathered outside a UN office in Erbil and chanted slogans against Turkey, they added.

Turkey started its incursion on Wednesday, saying it is targeting Islamic State extremists and Kurdish militias.

Ankara considers the SDF and allied militia to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) waging an insurgency within the country.

The Turkish offensive has raised fears of potential escape of Islamic State extremists detained in north-eastern Syria.

The observatory said car bomb went off Saturday near a prison holding Islamic State militants in the north-eastern city of al-Hassakeh.

The SFD rushed military reinforcements to the prison to prevent Islamic State detainees from escaping, the watchdog added. No casualties were reported.

The reported bombing comes a day after at least three civilians were killed in a car bombing claimed by Islamic State in the city of Qamishli, in north-eastern Syria.