Tunisians vote to elect lawmakers amid political, economic woes

Tunis, 6 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Tunisians have turned to the polls to vote in legislative elections that have been overshadowed by political and economic challenges.

The Sunday vote is to choose lawmakers for Tunisia’s legislature, and marks the country’s third legislative election since the 2011 popular revolt that deposed that toppled long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Small numbers of voters turned out Sunday in the first hours of the balloting that began at 8 am (0700 GMT), electoral officials said.

The voter showing has so far ranged from five to 10 per cent in most Tunisian provinces, according to figures from the election commission.

The turnout seemed low in comparison to the first round of presidential polls held on September 15, which saw 45 per cent of the registered voters cast their ballots.

But the panel expected the voting to pick momentum until the polls close at 1700 GMT.

The polls are seen as a test for established political parties against the backdrop of challenges from nascent parties and independents, according to experts.

“I expect a new-look parliament,” said political analyst Salaheddine Jourchi. “The parties, which were once in power, including Ennahda, will experience a strong shake. In contrast, new powers such as Karoui’s Qalb Tounes Party will ascend.”

Jourchi predicted that no bloc would gain an outright majority to form a government on its own, and that there would be “a lot of political horse-trading to form a government.”

Around 15,000 candidates running on party lists or as independents are vying for seats in the 217-seat parliament. About 7.2 million people are registered to vote.

Official results are expected to be announced by Tuesday.

Voters will also head back to the polls for a presidential election run-off on October 13.

Last month, presidential contenders from Tunisia’s major political blocs, including the moderate Islamist Ennahda and secular Nida Tounes Party, suffered a shock loss.

This means it will be two political outsiders – independent academic Kais Saied and jailed media mogul Nabil Karoui – up for election in the presidential run-off.

Tunisia, the birthplace of the 2011 Arab Spring revolts, has been roiled by social unrest and economic hardships in recent years.

It has been under pressure from international lenders, mainly the International Monetary Fund, to take drastic measures to revamp its economy.