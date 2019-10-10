Tunisia’s Islamist Ennahda leads legislative elections

Tunis, 10 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Tunisia’s moderate Islamist Ennahda movement has emerged as the strongest force in legislative elections, according to official results announced on Wednesday.

Ennahda won 52 seats in the 217-member parliament, which means it will have to rely on other parties to form a government, the electoral commission said.

Presidential candidate Nabil Karoui’s Qalb Tounes (Heart of Tunisia) party came second with 38 seats.

The results of Sunday’s election came shortly after Karoui was released from jail following a top appeals court order, four days ahead of a run-off in the North African country’s presidential race. He came second in the first round of the presidential election last month.

Karoui, a media mogul, was arrested in August on charges of money laundering and tax evasion.

The Democratic Current Party came third in the legislative polls with 22 seats while the Karama (Dignity) coalition won 21 seats, the commission said.

The vote was Tunisia’s third legislative election since the 2011 popular revolt which toppled long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Tunisia, the birthplace of the 2011 Arab Spring revolts, has been roiled by social unrest and economic hardships in recent years.

It has been under pressure from international lenders, mainly the International Monetary Fund, to take drastic measures to revamp its economy.