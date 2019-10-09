0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Tsipras meets Tusk, highlights importance of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia, Albania

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras met Wednesday with European Council President Donald Tusk, highlighting the importance of starting accession negotiations with North Macedonia, but also Albania, providing it respects commitments related to the Greek national minority, MIA reports from Athens.

Ivan Kolekjevski 9 October 2019 21:03
