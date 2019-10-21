0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Tsipras: Greece is absent from regional developments

While the EU is facing the consequences of its tragic decision not to  give North Macedonia the green light to continue on the accession path, Greece seems to be completely absent from regional developments, SYRIZA leader and former Greek PM Alexis Tsipras wrote on Facebook Monday morning. 

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 21 October 2019 10:50
Back to top button
Close