Trump wins temporary delay on handing over 8 years of tax returns

US President Donald Trump’s legal team was able to temporarily delay a court decision forcing the president to hand over eight years of tax returns to a Manhattan district attorney.

Judge Victor Marrero of Manhattan federal court found on Monday that there were no grounds for an argument from Trump’s legal team that an investigation would impede the president’s ability to carry out his constitutional duties.

A quick appeal by Trump’s lawyers won a temporary reprieve, meaning he will not hand over the tax return right away, pending further judicial decisions on the case.

The federal court ruling rejects the idea that the president is totally immune from all criminal processes, with Marrero saying that no one is above the law. The decision also notes that Trump effectively sought to shield his family, not only himself.

Opponents have long sought the wealthy real estate mogul’s tax returns, and Trump, breaking with decades of tradition, refused to release the documents when he ran for high office.

Manhattan district attorney Cyrus R Vance Jr is seeking the tax returns as part of an investigation into alleged hush money payments to two women, including the adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Vance’s case involves Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer who is now in jail, and whether any illegal campaign contributions were made as part of his efforts to pay Daniels.

Trump has denied having an affair with the actress.

Vance is a Democrat, and his efforts are being painted by the Trump side as an effort by political opponents to go after the president.

“The Radical Left Democrats have failed on all fronts, so now they are pushing local New York City and State Democrat prosecutors to go get President Trump. A thing like this has never happened to any President before. Not even close!” Trump posted on twitter.

The case is one of many legal affairs besetting the president.