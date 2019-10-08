Trump denies abandoning Kurds, says relations with Turkey ‘very good’

US President Donald Trump says his decision to pull back US troops in Syria isn’t a move to abandon Kurdish forces.

“We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters,” Trump tweets.

Trump also says the US relationship with Turkey “has been very good.”

He notes that Turkey is a big trading partner of the US and last year returned a US pastor who had been jailed in Turkey. Trump says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Washington as his guest on November 13th.