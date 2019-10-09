Trump calls Turkish invasion ‘bad idea’ and he doesn’t endorse it

Washington, 9 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – US President Donald Trump called the Turkish invasion of northern Syria a “bad idea” and said he does not endorse the military operation, while adding that Ankara now bears responsibility for all Islamic State fighters in the area.

The statement Wednesday from the White House came as US lawmakers were stepping up efforts to introduce a bill to sanction Turkey, with the president facing pressure from both major parties over his decision to pull US troops back from the Syrian border with Turkey.

The movement of some 50 troops from the border has effectively cleared the way for the Turkish invasion targeting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led force that was the main US partner in fighting Islamic State.

“The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea,” Trump said in a statement, noting that no US soldiers are in the area.

“Turkey has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place — and we will hold them to this commitment,” the statement added.

“Turkey is now responsible for ensuring all ISIS fighters being held captive remain in prison and that ISIS does not reconstitute in any way, shape, or form,” Trump said.

Trump this week said he invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Washington next week.

Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat in the Senate, said he is finalizing a sanctions bill which would target Turkey.

“Senators on both sides of the aisle won’t support abandoning the one regional group most responsible for putting ISIS on its heels,” he said, referring to the Kurdish-led forces. “Our bipartisan sanctions bill is being finalized now.”

Van Hollen is working with a Republican, Lindsey Graham, on the bill. Graham has threatened to make Erdogan “pay a heavy price,” and denounced Trump for having “abandoned” the Kurds.

“We are not giving Turkey a green light in Congress. And we’re not going to abandon the Kurds,” Graham, a hawk and often-time ally of the US president, said on Fox News.

Members of both parties in the lower chamber, the House of Representatives, have also slammed the president. Liz Cheney, a Republican in the House, said Congress “will act to limit the catastrophic impact of this decision.”

A source on Capitol Hill said the sanctions bill would likely be introduced in the Senate next week, when Congress returns from recess.

Last year, Trump sanctioned Turkey over the imprisonment of a US pastor, in a move that sent the Turkish lira spiralling lower. The pastor was eventually released.

Trump has framed his decision on Syria, which is being seen as having green-lighted the Turkish operation, as part of his effort to end US involvement in wars abroad, which was a campaign promise.

However, Senator Ed Markey pushed back on this point, saying the president has not actually wound down any US deployment abroad.

“He vetoed ending U.S. participation in the barbaric Yemen war & approved troop deployments to Saudi twice since July,” Markey said on Twitter, accusing the US president of having given Turkey a go-ahead to “please yet another brutal tyrant.”

Turkey views the SDF as an extension of Kurdish militants it has been fighting for decades and dubs terrorists.

Trump announced in December he would leave Syria, in a move that sparked internal turmoil in the administration, including the resignation of Jim Mattis, then the defence secretary.