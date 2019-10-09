Trump ally: Kurds ‘shamelessly abandoned,’ warns of disaster in Syria

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham has warned that a “disaster is in the making” in Syria and urged President Donald Trump to change course.

“Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration,” Graham, a frequent vocal supporter of the president, tweeted. “This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS.”

Graham also says he will lead an effort in Congress to make Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pay a heavy price.