Trudeau’s Liberals set for minority government in Canada

New York, 22 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led his Liberal Party to victory in Monday’s general elections, but with a much-reduced majority that will complicate his efforts to govern during his second term.

Trudeau swept to power with an absolute majority in 2015, but official results on Tuesday with almost all the votes counted show the Liberals leading in 157 out of the 338 seats in the Ottowa parliament – 13 short of an absolute majority.

This means he will have to seek the support of other parties to push through his policies.

The Conservatives, led by Andrew Scheer, will be the second-largest party, with 121 seats, followed by the Quebec regional party Bloc Quebecois in third with 32.

“To my fellow Canadians, it has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you,” Trudeau said in a victory speech.

“For more than 10 years you have trusted me … Thank you for continuing to trust me.”

Scheer pointed out to supporters in his concession speech that despite winning fewer seats, his party had received a larger share of the votes – 34.4 per cent according to the latest count – than the Liberals, on 33.1 per cent.

“More Canadians wanted us to win this election than any other party. This is how it starts! We are the government in waiting,” Scheer told supporters in the early hours of Tuesday.

Unusually, Trudeau began speaking at the same time, forcing broadcasters to cut away from Scheer when Trudeau began speaking moments later.

US President Donald Trump was quick to congratulate Trudeau, taking to Twitter soon after projections were announced to call the win “a wonderful and hard fought victory.” He added that “Canada is well served. I look forward to working with you toward the betterment of both of our countries!”

Leading as a minority government, Trudeau will be forced to depend on other parties to govern, including the social-democratic New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Jagmeet Singh, that won 24 seats.

Singh said his party will now be “working hard” to deliver on the “priorities that Canadians have.”

Greens party leader Elizabeth May told Canada’s Global News that she hoped her party would play a crucial role in the minority government.

“None of the other parties have put forward a credible climate plan and we really don’t have time for these wonderful lip-service messages about climate,” she said. The Greens won 3 seats.

Trudeau, 47, was at one point expected to sail through to his second term, but his popularity took a hit due to a number of scandals and costly political missteps.

He made fighting climate change a central theme of the Liberal platform, but he has been attacked over his handling of a corruption case against Canadian construction giant SNC-Lavalin, his plan to tax carbon emissions and his decision to nationalize a controversial oil pipeline project.

On foreign policy, Trudeau has faced criticism from the opposition for allegedly giving too much ground to Trump in the renegotiation of a free-trade agreement, for a cringe-inducing trip to India, and for his handling of the diplomatic stand-off with China.

The start of his re-election campaign was dogged by revelations that he had worn “brownface” as a young teacher at an exclusive private school and had put on blackface make-up on at least two occasions in his youth.