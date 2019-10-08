Trio wins Nobel Physics Prize for work on evolution of the universe

Stockholm, 8 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics will be shared by a trio of scientists “for contributions to our understanding of the evolution of the universe and Earth’s place in the cosmos,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.

One-half of the prize went to James Peebles, a dual citizen of Canada and the US, “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” over the past two decades that have enriched modern astronomy’s timeline of the universe, from the Big Bang onwards.

Peebles’ breakthroughs centred on the “ancient radiation” that originated during the Big Bang 14 billion years ago and continues to surround us.

“The results showed us a universe in which just 5 per cent of its content is known, the matter which constitutes stars, planets, trees – and us,” the academy said in a statement. “The rest, 95 per cent, is unknown dark matter and dark energy. This is a mystery and a challenge to modern physics.”

The other half of the prize was awarded jointly to Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”

Mayor and Queloz announced the first discovery of a planet outside the solar system in October 1995, a success the academy said kicked off “a revolution in astronomy,” with more than 4,000 exoplanets having since been found.

“Love of science” should be the driving force for young researchers going into science, not the search for awards, said Canadian-born US researcher Peebles of Princeton University.

Peebles was speaking over the phone Tuesday to reporters at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, minutes after learning of his Nobel win.

Both Mayor and Queloz are of the University of Geneva. Queloz is also associated with the University of Cambridge, in Britain.