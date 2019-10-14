Trio share Nobel Economics Prize for work on poverty alleviation

Stockholm, 14 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A trio of US-based economists – Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer – have won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for their work on alleviating global poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Monday.

“The 2019 Economic Sciences Laureates’ research findings have dramatically improved our ability to fight poverty in practice,” the academy said.

Jakob Svensson, a member of the prize committee, noted that despite progress in recent years, more than 700 million people still live in extreme poverty, while one in three children is malnourished.

Field studies in Kenya and India were part of the groundbreaking research by the three 2019 laureates “to answer the question ‘how do we best help people who live in poverty to get out of poverty’,” Ingrid Werner, another prize committee member, told dpa.

“Education is of course one, health is another, and the productivity of their (agricultural) fields obviously is a third,” she explained.

Pinpointing needs and designated interventions has proved far more effective in tackling poverty.

Another outcome from the field work was to adapt teaching to children, sometimes offering school assistants, as this proved more effective than simply offering free textbooks or free school meals to all.

“Lots of NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and also government agencies are using this approach,” Werner added.

She noted that about 60 million school children in India and Africa have been targeted by such programmes.

Kremer began his research in Kenya in the mid 1990s and Duflo has also conducted field work there.

Treating children for parasitic infections has also proved effective, and is recommended by the World Health Organization, the academy said.

At age 46, Duflo is the second woman and the youngest person to be awarded the prize since it was first awarded in 1969.

Duflo said she was “incredibly humbled” after the announcement.

“I think this comes at an extremely opportune and important time,” she said, speaking on the phone to reporters at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Duflo also underlined that the trio were part of a network of over 100 researchers, “a movement that is much larger than us.”

She hoped the award would “inspire” other women involved in research.

The award committee underlined that Duflo was recognized in her own right amid questions of why few women have been awarded.

“In all the areas of the Nobel Prize we are encouraging nominators to take a broad perspective with regard to women, ethnicity, geography,” Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences secretary general Goran K Hansson said.

“In the end, gender or ethnicity does not matter. But we have to make sure that the best scientists are nominated and evaluated, irrespective of their gender or citizenship,” he added.

The economics prize is worth 9 million kronor (908,000 dollars) this year, the same as the other Nobel Prizes awarded for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace. They were announced last week.

With the exception of economics, the prizes were endowed by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel. The awards are traditionally presented on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.