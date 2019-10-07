Top EU diplomatic candidate: Europe must learn ‘language of power’

Brussels, 7 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The European Union must learn to “use the language of power,” the bloc’s designated top diplomat Josep Borrell told EU lawmakers on Monday, warning that the bloc must act as one or risk being squashed by the superpowers of the United States and China.

Borrell, who is Spain’s foreign minister, has been picked to succeed Federica Mogherini as the EU’s next foreign policy chief, due to take office on November 1.

However, he must be approved by the European Parliament as part of the team assembled by European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen. Borrell will have a double role as a commission vice president and direct envoy of all EU member states.

In the last 30 years, the world has “changed dramatically” for the worse, Borrell said, noting that the international order is being “challenged by the logic of power politics, which is much more unfair, unpredictable and conflict-prone.”

Trade, technology and finance are being used as “political weapons,” he added, noting that Europe is faced with “no certainty about the international role of the US,” new threats from the East and a fragile neighbourhood, among other things.

“This is not the world the EU wanted, but I am convinced we have what it takes to face this challenging environment,” he said, describing the EU as a “financial superpower” whose diplomatic capacities are among the strongest in the world.

However, Borrell urged the EU to pool national sovereignties and act as one on the global stage.

“To sum up in a single sentence: The European Union has to learn to use the language of power,” the 72-year-old said.